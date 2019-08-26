How do the Twins get Jose Berrios back on track?

Hour 1: *Are the Twins working behind the scenes to get Jose Berrios back on track? Derek has a theory that they are.

*Glen Perkins joins to talk about Berrios’ struggles and what could help him.

*What did we think of the Players’ Weekend uniforms? Judd, Ramie and Manny hated them.

Hour 2: *Derek has an idea on how the Twins can get their starting rotation to perform better.

*Should the Twins consider moving Miguel Sano to 1st base permanently for the postseason? What would that mean for CJ Cron?

*Have we forgotten how versatile the Twins lineup is?

*Jake Cave’s emergence as a reliable 4th outfielder.