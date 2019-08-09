Michael Cuddyer talks AL Central race/Cruz injury/Pitching woes

Hour 1: *Has the panic button been pressed for the Twins? Ramie, Derek and Danny recap the first of the 4-game set with the Indians, and touch on concerns over Nelson Cruz’s injury.

*Former Twin Michael Cuddyer joins to chat about the Twins chances to win the AL Central, Nelson Cruz’s injury, and Joe Nathan’s Twins Hall of Fame

Hour 2: *Judd: “Beyond the Berrios start on Tuesday, nothing that’s happened is surprising. That’s the conundrum”

*Is the Twins failure to get a front line starter coming back to bite them?

*Twins Ventline, and then a quick game of “Did the Twins Bullpen do its job?”