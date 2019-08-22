Shows
SKOR North Twins Show: Realistic expectations and Eno Sarris
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 22, 2019 2:12 pm
SKOR North Twins Show
Ramie, Danny and Wetmore debate with one another on what the expectation of a successful season looks like for the Twins by season’s end.
And Eno Sarris joins the show.
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
