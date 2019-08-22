Podcast

SKOR North Twins Show: Realistic expectations and Eno Sarris

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 22, 2019 2:12 pm
  • Ramie, Danny and Wetmore debate with one another on what the expectation of a successful season looks like for the Twins by season’s end.
  • And Eno Sarris joins the show.

