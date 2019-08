Hour 1: *Have the Twins discovered the right formula for their bullpen to have the most success?

*Has Martin Perez gotten back on track?

*Derek says there’s no need for major concern over Jose Berrios’ performance of late

Hour 2: *Judd on the Twins sweep of Texas: “It doesn’t make me feel better, because I knew they could do this”

*Is there an issue with Jorge Polanco’s throwing from shortstop?

*Judd and Derek “fight” over Miguel Sano