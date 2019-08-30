Thad Levine talks HR record, team health.

Hour 1: *Have you tapered your concern over Jose Berrios after yesterday’s start?

*Thad Levine joins with thoughts on the Twins preparing to break the season home run record, and the overall health of the club

Hour2: *What would a hypothetical Twins lineup look like in a NL park if they somehow made the World Series? Where does Nelson Cruz fit in?

*If Byron Buxton returns, can he still have the same impact on the team?

*Did the Twins Bullpen Do its Job? Ramie, Derek & Manny decide if Randy Dobnak did his job yesterday.