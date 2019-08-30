Podcast

Thad Levine talks HR record, team health.

By Manny Hill
Ramie Makhlouf and Derek Wetmore August 30, 2019 2:32 pm
SKOR North Twins Show

Hour 1: *Have you tapered your concern over Jose Berrios after yesterday’s start?
*Thad Levine joins with thoughts on the Twins preparing to break the season home run record, and the overall health of the club

Hour2: *What would a hypothetical Twins lineup look like in a NL park if they somehow made the World Series? Where does Nelson Cruz fit in?
*If Byron Buxton returns, can he still have the same impact on the team?
*Did the Twins Bullpen Do its Job? Ramie, Derek & Manny decide if Randy Dobnak did his job yesterday.

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories

Podcast