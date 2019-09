Hour 1: *Derek, Ramie and Manny pay homage to the Twins breaking the single season HR record

*How tough of a matchup will the Twins lineup be for other teams in the postseason?

*Have the Twins fixed their bullpen situation? How confident are you in that group?

Hour 2: *Is there still concern about the Twins rotation? Ramie’s not worried, but Derek says yes.

*Derek has a spicy take: If the Twins have a healthy Buxton and Graterol is lights out, they’re World Series favorites