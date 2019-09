(00:00): How should the Twins handle Luis Arraez’ injury for the postseason?

(22:27): The Twins won the bomba battle with the Yankees; How much does that matter to you?

(37:30): Are the Twins getting a fair shake nationally vs the Yankees?

(50:00): Derek with a hot take on the Twins postseason rotation

(1:01:00): Twins postseason awards; Who is the team’s MVP?

(1:27:00): Derek, Ramie and Manny make their playoff picks