Can the Twins survive the loss of Michael Pineda?

Hour 1: *Patrick Reusse joins Derek Wetmore and Manny Hill for the Twins Show. Pat believes the Twins have no chance of making noise in the postseason without Michael Pineda.

*How did Dave Dombrowski get fired from the Red Sox less than a year after winning the World Series?

Hour 2: *Reusse on his trip to Fenway last week: “The rest of that place is a dump… and it remains a dump!”

*What are Patrick’s overall thoughts on what Rocco Baldelli has done with the Twins so far?

*Reusse: “My prediction in 2021; Polano in left field, Royce Lewis in center”