Dan O’Dowd talks Twins playoff chances, has high praise for Thad Levine & Derek Falvey

*How much are the Twins injuries and depth a concern heading into October?

*More discussion on postseason roster construction: Where should the versatile players play in the field?

*Dan O’Dowd of MLB Network joins with his thoughts on the Twins playoff chances, working with Thad Levine in Colorado, and how analytics have mixed with the human element of baseball.

BONUS:

Jake Odorizzi called the show to explain that everything is going to be fine. He said that he heard that there was concern over his health (hamstring? arm shaking?) and wanted to set the record straight. Here it straight from the horse’s mouth here on the SKOR North First-Place Twins Show.