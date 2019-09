(01:00): Judd: “There’s nothing that feels fluky about the Minnesota Twins in 2019

(20:00): Twins CBO Derek Falvey joins from Detroit in the aftermath of the Twins clinching

(36:30): How much has Sergio Romo’s presence helped the Twins clubhouse?

(50:00): Derek Wetmore & Ramie Makhlouf pay homage to what the Twins lineup has accomplished in 2019

(1:13:30): Revisiting some “what ifs” with the Twins this season.