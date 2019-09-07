Podcast

Emergency Episode: Michael Pineda draws 60-game drug suspension

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore September 7, 2019 9:01 pm
SKOR North Twins Show

Big Mike Pineda got popped. Well, that’s a right hook to the jaw.

Michael Pineda, the Twins’ best starting pitcher of late, was suspended Saturday for violating MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He’s going to serve a 60-game sentence, is ineligible to pitch in the postseason, and his career in a Twins uniform might very well be over.

What does this mean for the Twins’ chances of winning the AL Central?

What does it mean for winning in October?

Derek Wetmore and Judd Zulgad go deep on the issue from Target Field, on Saturday’s surprising news development.

Topics:
