*The Twins are going to flirt with 100 wins and they’re doing it without Byron Buxton for a half-season … imagine how good they could have been!

*Perk shares his thoughts on the Twins’ starting pitching, and what he’s seeing from Jake Odorizzi. Is Kyle Gibson a postseason bullpen option?

*What in the world got in to Tyler Duffey? And don’t look now but have you seen Craig Kimbrel’s numbers?