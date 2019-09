*Glen Perkins has an idea of why Jose Berrios’ mechanics might be off, and notices a difference in his delivery from earlier in the season.

*Randy Dobnak was an opener for the Twins last night. What does Glen think of the concept of the opener?

*Glen shares his memories of making his big league debut at Fenway Park.

*What can Brusdar Graterol realistically bring to the Twins bullpen down the stretch?

*How can the Twins fix their rotation with Kyle Gibson missing time?