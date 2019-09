(00:00): Is Jose Berrios back?

(23:27): Danny: Playing Buxton “was a bad idea by the Twins”

(37:00): Sean Aronson joins with a preview of the St. Paul Saints in American Association Championship Series

(47:30): The season isn’t over and Bomba Bus is still riding well says Ramie

(68:00): Would you bring back Michael Pineda in 2020?

(84:30): Ramie with a Rocco Baldelli anecdote