*Reusse and Manny talk about Michael Pineda’s suspension and what it means for the Twins the rest of this season

*The great Tom Kelly has thoughts on Pineda, Jose Berrios, and a few funny anecdotes on Fenway Park during his managerial days

*Reusse to ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian: “If you’re not all in on analytics… you’re done”

*Kurkjian on what happened with the Red Sox and Dave Dombrowski parting ways.