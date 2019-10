(00:00): Reusse and Manny offer their overall perspective of the 2019 Minnesota Twins, the homeruns and just how great the offense has been.

(17:30): ESPN’s Buster Olney previews the postseason matchups, who the Cubs next manager could be, and what’s next for Joe Maddon. Also, could Derek Falvey have interest in running the Red Sox?

(36:15): Reusse reminisces on past playoff runs for the Twins.