(01:00): Can the Twins do anything with this rotation in the playoffs?

(13:00): Tom Kelly on how he managed the 1987 Twins through the postseason how today’s Twins match up with either the Yankees or Astros.

(36:30): ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian on the lack of complete games in baseball, what’s gone wrong with Craig Kimbrel with the Cubs, and speculation on Joe Maddon’s future.