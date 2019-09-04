What’s the best way for the Twins to use their relievers?

Hour 1: *Is the AL Central race over? Ramie, Derek, Danny and Manny all say yes.

*Should the Twins consider moving Miguel Sano for pitching this winter?

*Sean Aronson, voice of the St. Paul Saints, joins to talk about what’s ahead for the Saints in the postseason.

Hour 2: *Judd joins the show for hour 2, and once again is thrilled that the Twins are playing more competitive opponents

*It worked out for the Twins last night, but should Taylor Rogers continue to be used in back-to-back days?

*Jake Depue joins from Boston with thoughts on how the Twins could use Brusdar Graterol in their bullpen.

*Will the Twins pushing Jose Berrios back a day pay off for the right hander in Boston tonight?