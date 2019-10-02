Shows
Podcast
Previewing Yankees, Bill Ripken, ALDS roster, Who starts Game 1?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
October 2, 2019 3:34 pm
SKOR North Twins Show
Twins ALDS preview with the Yankees.
Bill Ripken from MLB Network joins the show with Ramie, Judd and Derek.
And who’s in and who’s out on the playoff roster for Minnesota?
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
