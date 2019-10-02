Podcast

Previewing Yankees, Bill Ripken, ALDS roster, Who starts Game 1?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 2, 2019 3:34 pm
SKOR North Twins Show
  • Twins ALDS preview with the Yankees.
  • Bill Ripken from MLB Network joins the show with Ramie, Judd and Derek.
  • And who’s in and who’s out on the playoff roster for Minnesota?

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories

Podcast