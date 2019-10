(00:00): Reusse and Manny look ahead to the World Series between the Astros and Nationals: “I don’t think it’s a mismatch”

(14:30): The great Tom Kelly shares his thoughts on the upcoming fall classic, and how he handled a long layoff between the ALCS and the World Series with the Twins.

(37:00): Reusse and Manny on the potential changes between MLB and MiLB.