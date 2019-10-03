Podcast

Yankees announce playoff roster, Twins pitching plan and Cuddyer on Yankees

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 3, 2019 1:09 pm
SKOR North Twins Show
  • The Yankees announce their playoff roster.
  • (27:09) What should the Twins pitching plan be.
  • (36:00) And Michael Cuddyer’s  comments about the Yankees.

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



