Should the Twins get involved in the trade sweepstakes surrounding Mookie Betts? What would Minnesota need to give up to get the former AL MVP in a Twins uniform for 2020?

Derek Wetmore and Phil Mackey discuss the possibility on the SKOR North Twins Show. Plus, other aggressive moves that could make sense — Zack Wheeler, Hyun-jin Ryu, Madison Bumgarner — from a Twins perspective. And Yasmani Grandal to the White Sox officially puts that team on the map for 2020.