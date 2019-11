Mitch Garver is the second catcher in Minnesota Twins history to win a Silver Slugger award, and the other is Joe Mauer. That’s good company for a catcher in Minnesota, and Garver earned it with a breakout 2019 campaign.

What went into his development? What’s he up to this winter? And would he entertain contract talks if the Twins approached him right now? Derek Wetmore catches up by phone with the pride of New Mexico, Twins catcher Mitch Garver.