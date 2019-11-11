Reusse on Baseball: “They’ve gotta bring Odorizzi back, they have no choice”

*Reusse asks Derek Wetmore about his year covering the Orioles, and where that franchise is now after the Nationals won the World Series.

*Could the Twins be losing a few members of their coaching staff this offseason?

*Reusse: “I think you gotta figure out a way to get Garver in the lineup for 120 games…”

*Should Jake Odorizzi take the qualifying offer from the Twins?

*With Nelson Cruz’s great season, Patrick, Derek and Manny look back at some of the best performances by athletes in their late 30s into their 40s.