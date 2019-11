The Twins made Jake Odorizzi 1 of 10 MLB players this winter to receive a Qualifying Offer. If you were in his shoes, would you take the 1-year deal worth $17.8 million?

Also, in the worst kept secret on the Twin Cities sports scene, Nelson Cruz is back! The Twins exercised his option for a second year, and the veteran slugger will make $12 million in 2020.