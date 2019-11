Derek Shelton named Pirates manager, Kyle Gibson named Rangers pitcher. The SKOR North Twins Show crew convened for a special episode on the airwaves Wednesday, during a busy stretch of news for Minnesota.

Derek Wetmore discusses the recent changes for the Twins with Judd Zulgad. What will the loss of Derek Shelton mean for the Twins? What will the Rangers get out of Kyle Gibson in 2020? And Jorge Polanco had ankle surgery! What does his future hold?