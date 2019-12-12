Glen Perkins on Baseball: Overpay for a starter? And: Would you do this trade?

If you knew you had to overpay to get Madison Bumgarner – would you still do it if you’re the Twins?

Jake Odorizzi is a nice rotation additiong – did he do the right thing for his career? Would you make this swing-for-the-fences trade involving top prospects and an established star? We have options from the Rockies and from the Indians.

Also, it’s Reckless Speculation Season during the MLB Winter Hot Stove, and we’ve got thoughts on Eddie Rosario, Dellin Betances and the finally hot MLB Hot Stove!