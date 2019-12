*Winter Meetings are underway: Derek Wetmore & Ramie Makhlouf recklessly speculate on what the Twins could be up to. A report says the Twins are in on MadBum, Hyun-Jin Ryu, & Dallas Keuchel, but Wetmore says priority number one should still be Gerrit Cole.

*Glen Perkins joins with a player’s perspective on what goes on in the Winter Meetings, and also what the Twins could do this week.

*Jayson Stark wrote a piece on fixing the Winter Meetings; Ramie & Derek discuss.