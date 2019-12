The Twins didn’t sign Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler or Hyun-jin Ryu. … Surely, they must be up to something, right?

Patrick Reusse says that they ARE up to something to address the 2020 roster, but we just can’t figure out what that is. Pat’s joined by Derek Wetmore to sort through the offseason so far, the division, and sort out the contenders in the A.L. Central. It’s Reusse on Baseball, pre-Christmas edition.