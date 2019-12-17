Twins Show: A level-headed, two-fisted argument over the Twins and Madison Bumgarner

Are you made the Twins missed out on Madison Bumgarner? You are in the camp of Ramie Makhlouf. Are you OK with the Twins not signing MadBum? You’re in Derek Wetmore’s camp.

The two SKOR North Twins Show hosts discuss the legendary lefty signing with the Diamondbacks — at a time when the Minnesota Twins still need to add pitching to their stable. Is 5 years, $85 million too much to ask? And if you DID miss out on Wheeler + Bumgarner, what’s the fallback plan?

