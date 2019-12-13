Twins Show: Betsy Helfand on the Twins to-do list and the MLB Winter Meetings

Betsy Helfand covers the Minnesota Twins for the Pioneer Press (@betsyhelfand) and joins Derek Wetmore to give us the low-down on the Twins at the winter meetings! Their to-do list is more glaring right now than their done list …

Topics include: Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Alex Avila, free-agent starters with name brand recognition, the possibility of a trade and the mentality of the Twins’ decision makers.

Plus, bonus discussion with Ramie Makhlouf and Danny Cunningham on HUGE trade proposals in Reckless Speculation.