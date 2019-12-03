Twins Show: Do you want the Twins to make Zack Wheeler $100 million richer?

It’s a simple question: Do you want the Twins to make Zack Wheeler $100 million richer? Ken Rosenthal reports that Wheeler has at least one $100M offer in hand, and the Twins are one of the teams known to be interested in his services. Should they step up and cut that big check for Zack Wheeler?

Derek Wetmore and Jake Depue kick around the idea of improving the pitching staff through free-agent spending. Other topics include Kyle Gibson’s payday [13:00], C.J. Cron being non-tendered [18:06], Miguel Sano and his future position [22:00], and Eddie Rosario’s trade value [28:30].