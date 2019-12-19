Twins Show: How many remaining free agents move the needle for the Twins?

Hyun-jin Ryu is still out there. So is Josh Donaldson. How many remaining free agents move the needle for the Twins? Derek Wetmore and Phil Mackey talk through the list on the SKOR North Twins Show — plus, shine a light on the behind-the-scenes movements that should be encouraging to Twins fans.

Later in the show, we bring you an interview with Dan Hayes from The Athletic on the Twins’ current pursuits. That portion is powered by SKOR North Live, with Ramie Makhlouf — heard noon-2pm in the Twin Cities on SKOR North.