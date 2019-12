The All-Target-Field-Era Twins team has been decided! The committee has convened and come up with a Twins player of the decade at every position on the diamond, and 5 pitchers to represent Minnesota in the 2010’s.

Patrick Reusse, Derek Wetmore and Judd Zulgad share their all-decade Minnesota Twins team on the SKOR North Twins Show. Some positions there is NO debate, and others, there’s a path for a bit of healthy disagreement.