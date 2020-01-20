Reusse on Baseball: Mardy Fish’s recruitment of Josh Donaldson; and money talks!

The Twins and Josh Donaldson struck a deal that could pay the third baseman $100 million or more. And apparently tennis star Mardy Fish had a say in the recruiting pitch! This according to a piece in the Star Tribune. Patrick Reusse shares the details from that report, and also point out that it’s very likely that the financial offer from the Twins did a good deal of the recruiting work.

Reusse and Derek Wetmore also kick around the idea that cheating runs rampant in Major League Baseball, and we try to find a way forward after the MLB report threw the book at the Houston Astros, and 3 managers are out of a job before the season begins.