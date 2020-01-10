Twins Show: Josh Donaldson over Kris Bryant/Nolan Arenado? [with Matthew Trueblood]

Would you rather have Josh Donaldson or Kris Bryant? How about Nolan Arenado? Our guest today is Matthew Trueblood, who writes for Baseball Prospectus. He shares his reasons including the price, the glove, and the way we think about aging curves. Derek Wetmore hosts.

A fascinating listen for Twins fans who want the club to make the plunge with The Bringer of Rain, Josh Donaldson.

Bonus: Why the Twins should think twice before sprinting to the trade window and paying with their entire farm system at this point in their success arc.