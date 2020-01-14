Twins Show: Miguel Sano accepts financial security with Twins; Does MLB have a cheating problem?

Miguel Sano is at least $30 million richer and has at least one more piece of heavy eponymous jewelry after agreeing to a contract extension with the Minnesota Twins. Good deal for the club? Are you comfortable with the risk? Do you think Sano lives up to the deal? Is there more production? How many games will he play over the next 3 years? And at what position?

Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf discuss the contract and the risks involved, as well as the reward for the team and for Sano. Also, this Astros thing, man.