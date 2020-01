*Nelson Cruz contract extension on the horizon? “He seems to be one of those unique players who is giving Father Time the business,” GM Thad Levine said.

Derek Wetmore and Judd Zulgad discuss the implications of that, and what it could mean for the Twins now and in the future.

*Is the roster good enough to win the 2020 World Series?

*How should we treat the Rich Hill addition? Are the Twins just ignoring the injury history and age here?