The Twins appeared to have won a bidding war, and that really messes with some paradigms that we’ve had set up for us in Minnesota.

Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf talk about the Twins and their new star slugger, the bidding war they appear to have won, and more fallout from the Astros cheating scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball. We relay some thoughts from big Twins figures like Joe Mauer and LaTroy Hawkins. Ramie, for what it’s worth, is big on philosophy and sports trivia.