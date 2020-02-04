Podcast

[Emergency Twins Show]: Kenta Maeda traded to Twins for Brusdar Graterol in reported 3-team Mookie Betts blockbuster

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore February 4, 2020 11:32 pm

Emergency Twins Show alert! Kenta Maeda is headed to the Twins in a 3-team blockbuster of a trade involving the Dodgers, the Red Sox and former AL MVP Mookie Betts! Derek Wetmore, Judd Zulgad and Jake Depue talk through the deal from a Twins perspective on this SKOR North Twins Show.

Did they pay too steep of a price? What does the future hold for Graterol? Is Maeda a difference maker to the pitching staff? Can they win with this group in October? Plenty of questions to discuss but one thing is certain – 2020 figures to be an exciting time if you root for the Twins.

Cliffhanger question: Who starts Game 3 of the ALDS for the Twins?

