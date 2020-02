José Berríos made his first start of the spring over the weekend, and Pat Reusse came away impressed. Pat talks with Derek Wetmore and Manny Hill about the 2020 outlook for José Berríos, and several other important storylines during Twins spring training.

Also included in this show: How the Astros cheating scandal could affect the Players Union (MLBPA), and what Pat thinks is around the corner. Also, Miguel Sano is a serious Best Shape of His Life candidate.