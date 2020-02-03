Son of former Twins reliever Pat Mahomes wins Super Bowl [Reusse on Baseball]

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs – and his dad, you might remember, was a pitcher with the Twins in the 1990’s. Patrick Reusse shares stories and his memories from Mahomes’ time in Minnesota.

Pat also talks with Derek Wetmore and Manny Hill about the recent Twins signing, Jhoulys Chacin, to a minor league contract, as well as their reported interest in Taijuan Walker.

Other topics: Marwin Gonzalez’s involvement in the Astros cheating scandal, Mookie Betts trade rumors, Ryne Harper traded for Sean McMahon and the start of a good winning window.