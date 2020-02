Will the Twins hit all of the home runs this year? Can they win the division if they don’t? And now that the dust has mostly settled on the pitching staff additions, do you think the group is good enough to repeat as AL Central division champs? Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf kick around a few ideas for their spring training show prep as they get ready for Fort Myers correspondance. Homer Bailey, bullpening, and The Bomba Squad 2.0.