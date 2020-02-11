Twins Show: 4 crucial storylines that will need answers, Fort Myers Report from Twins spring training

The Twins report to Fort Myers, Florida, to start mounting their defense of the AL Central title. Derek Wetmore and Judd Zulgad kick around the 4 most pressing questions on the top of their mind as pitchers and catchers report to Hammond Stadium: the Marwin Gonzalez cheating fallout and reaction; Byron Buxton’s health in 2020; Miguel Sano as a first baseman; and do the Twins finally have enough pitching to make a run in October?

And Derek Wetmore joins Mackey & Judd with Ramie on SKOR North to discuss Twins spring training and the Marwin Gonzalez/Astros situation. What’s the next step for Minnesota?