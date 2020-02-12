Podcast

Twins Show: Derek Falvey on Twins pitching changes, Kenta Maeda trade

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore February 12, 2020 3:53 pm

Twins President of Baseball Ops Derek Falvey joined the SKOR North Twins Show.

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories

Podcast