Twins Show: Do the Twins have the pitching? [Yankees star Luis Severino needs surgery]

Do the Twins have the pitching to get it done in October? And are we really going to keep re-hashing this debate forever? Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf get to the heart of their disagreement over the 2020 Twins – Why Wetmore thinks that they can get it done and Ramie thinks they’re an impact pitcher away.

During the show, news broke that Yankees star Luis Severino will need Tommy John surgery. How does that impact New York’s chances? And which club do you trust more to go add a starting pitcher: New York or Minnesota?