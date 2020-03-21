Podcast

Randy Dobnak on how he’s preparing for an uncertain season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 21, 2020 4:11 pm
  • Jake Depue chats with Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak to discuss spring training getting shut down.
  • How he’s preparing at home.
  • And whether he thinks about who gave him his only 4-star Uber rating.

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories

Podcast