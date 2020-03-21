Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Randy Dobnak on how he’s preparing for an uncertain season
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
March 21, 2020 4:11 pm
Jake Depue chats with Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak to discuss spring training getting shut down.
How he’s preparing at home.
And whether he thinks about who gave him his only 4-star Uber rating.
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories
Zulgad: No laughing matter: Vikings’ moves create confusion, not confidence
How much will the Vikings miss Everson Griffen?
Report: Andrew Sendejo agrees to deal with Cleveland
Everson Griffen says goodbye to Minnesota on Instagram
Off the record: How should we evaluate mental toughness in football?
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast