Remembering the 2006 Twins, with MVP Justin Morneau [Minnesota Sports REWIND]

The 2006 Twins team: featuring MVP Justin Morneau, Cy Young winner Johan Santana, and batting champion Joe Mauer. On the latest Minnesota Sports Rewind episode, Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Derek Wetmore talk about all the wonderful what-ifs from that amazing team.

What would have happened if Francisco Liriano hadn’t gotten hurt?

Who was your favorite Twins “Piranha?”

(26:19) Justin Morneau joins the show to talk about what he remembers the most about the team

(42:00) Was this the greatest Twins team to never win a World Series?

