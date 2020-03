MLB spring training is different in 2020 than in year’s past, and the Twins are no exception. Pat Reusse explains the differences in today’s camp, and how Rocco Baldelli probably perceives the preseason exhibitions.

Derek Wetmore and Manny Hill join the conversation, and other topics include Royce Lewis, Lewis Thorpe, Nick Gordon, Trevor Larnach, Brent Rooker and Alex Kirilloff. And one of the big questions of the year: How many games will Byron Buxton play this season?