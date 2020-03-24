Reusse on Baseball: Do you ever doodle Opening Day lineups?

Patrick Reusse reveals the guy that he watched in spring training and thought he had the look of a guy about to have a big year, on this episode of the SKOR North Twins Show with Derek Wetmore. And stick around for story time with Pat at the end of this show!

Other topics covered: Our guess at the opening day Twins lineup; ‘The worst thing to happen to food consumption’; An idea to start the year with the MLB All=Star Game; And what do you write when there’s nothing to write? We know just the guy to ask.